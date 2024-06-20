Former Prince George’s Councilman Jamel Franklin charged with embezzlement, perjury

Former Prince George's County Councilmember Mel Franklin has been charged with multiple counts of felony theft scheme, embezzlement, and perjury.

According to the filed charges, from 2020 through at least October 2023, Franklin embezzled $124,450.10 from the campaign account by transferring funds electronically or writing checks to his personal bank account. The funds were allegedly used to pay for personal loans, credit card debt, rent, subscriptions, and cosmetic procedures for Franklin and a close friend.

The charges further allege that from 2021 through December 2023, Franklin embezzled an additional $8,718.57 from the campaign account, using the funds to pay third parties for his personal expenses. This included transferring money to a close friend, funding personal hotel stays and cosmetic procedures, and making a deposit for an international trip in 2024. He also allegedly paid off his personal credit card and covered the upkeep of his vehicle using campaign funds.

Franklin is accused of not reporting these expenses on the required campaign finance reports, instead falsifying information related to loans, loan repayments, and bank account balances in filings with the State Board of Elections.

"Our Office strives to hold individuals in positions of public trust accountable if they violate that trust and exploit the Maryland electoral process for personal financial gain," said State Prosecutor Howard.

Franklin suddenly resigned from his position on the council this past Friday.

Check out the charging docs below:



