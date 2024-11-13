Former Prince George’s councilman to serve year in jail for felony theft, perjury

Former Prince George’s County Councilman Jamel Franklin was sentenced to one year in prison for embezzling campaign funds to support a lavish lifestyle during a court appearance in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday.

The sentence, handed down by Judge Mark Crooks, came after Franklin admitted to misusing over $130,000 in donations meant for his re-election campaigns.

Moments before the sentencing, Franklin expressed deep regret, apologizing for his actions over the past decade.

Judge Crooks ordered him to report to jail the day after Thanksgiving, followed by three years of probation.

During the hearing, Franklin’s attorney, Bruce Marcus, argued for leniency, citing his client’s contributions to Prince George’s County as a councilman and lawyer.

Marcus stated that Franklin’s career and law license are already lost and shared Franklin’s intentions to start a business to support his two children.

However, the prosecution successfully argued for a one-year jail term, describing Franklin as a "sophisticated and determined criminal" who "should have known better" as a lawyer and public official.

Court documents revealed Franklin used campaign funds from 2020 to 2023 on personal expenses, including international and domestic trips, hotel stays, restaurant bills, cosmetic procedures, shopping sprees, and rent payments. Prosecutors stated that he falsified reports to the State Board of Elections to cover up the expenditures.

Judge Crooks emphasized that Wednesday's sentencing was about restoring public trust and showing the public there are real consequences for this kind of criminal behavior.