Former Prince George’s council member admits to felony theft and perjury

A former Prince George’s County council member pleaded guilty Monday to a felony theft scheme and perjury, and in the process, admitted to using campaign funds to pay for rent, international trips, cosmetic procedures, and more.

Mel Franklin, who had been a council member since 2010, abruptly resigned in June, just days before being indicted.

Altogether, he admitted to stealing more than $130,000 from his campaign committee, Friends of Mel Franklin.

In addition, he admitted to concealing his use of campaign funds and to falsifying campaign reports.

Franklin also used the money he took from his campaign fund to pay for personal loans, credit card debt, and the more than $11,000 that was used on cosmetic procedures for Franklin and a close friend.

"To take that amount of money out of your campaign account, over $100,000 out of your campaign account to use for your own personal use, I mean, I just, it’s just beyond the pale because, you would think, it’s obvious that you are going to get caught," said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "This was not a smart crime. This was really quite, I hate to use the term, this was quite dumb."

"I gotta say, I was just shocked. It’s just shocking," Prince George’s County Council Member Wanika Fisher told FOX 5. "We just want to make sure that the public knows that we’re here to be good stewards."

As part of the plea agreement, Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard is recommending a year of incarceration.

Also, Franklin must pay restitution of more than $130,000 to his campaign committee. That money would then be donated to a charity of his choice.

Attempts to reach both Franklin and his attorney weren’t immediately successful.

Franklin’s sentencing is scheduled for November.