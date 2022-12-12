Former priest pleads guilty in decades-old sexual assault with minor

A former priest at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church was convicted Monday of felony carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years of age.

65-year-old Scott Asalone of Asbury Park, NJ, pleaded guilty Monday to a sexual assault that occurred during the summer of 1985 when Asalone was 29 and the victim was a minor.

Asalone was arrested in New Jersey in March of 2020 when he was extradited to Virginia and remained on bond pending trial. He was removed from public duties in 1993 and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007, according to officials.

"Every victim deserves to be heard. My office is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting those who prey on children to the fullest extent of the law. Virginia has no tolerance for child molesters. I encourage anyone who has been a victim of clergy abuse to contact the Virginia State Police, as it’s never too late to fight for justice," said Attorney General Miyares.

Asalone faces a maximum sentence of up to ten years in prison. He will be sentenced by a Loudoun County Circuit Court on April 13, 2022.