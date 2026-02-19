Centreville Gas Explosion: More than 30 families remain evacuated, some return home

Some Centreville families are back home Thursday after Sunday’s gas‑leak explosion rocked a neighborhood, but more than 30 households are still waiting for the all‑clear as the investigation continues.

What we know:

Eleven families have been allowed to return, while 35 remain evacuated. Officials say it will be at least two more days before the remaining residents can safely return home.

Crews are working around the clock to locate and repair the gas leak that led to the explosion. Investigators now say the suspected pipeline is a distribution line owned and operated by Washington Gas.

The line runs along Belle Plains Drive, and the home that exploded sits at the corner of Quail Pond Court and Belle Plains.

The damaged section, buried six to eight feet underground, must be accessed, repaired and pressure‑tested before evacuated residents can return.

What's next:

NTSB investigators are building a timeline of the incident, including any prior reports of gas odors. The agency emphasized that its investigations do not assign blame or liability and could take 12 to 24 months to determine a probable cause and issue recommendations.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue says residents will not be allowed back into their homes until atmospheric testing consistently shows no detectable gas inside.

