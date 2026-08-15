Panda Fest takes over downtown DC with 200 Asian street-food options

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The Brief Panda Fest opens today in downtown Washington. More than 90 food vendors and 200 street-food options are expected. The festival continues through Sunday evening.



Panda Fest opens in downtown D.C. today, bringing Asian street food, cultural performances and panda-themed attractions to the area around 6th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

When and where is Panda Fest?

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers describe Panda Fest as one of the country’s largest outdoor Asian food festivals.

What to expect

More than 90 Asian food vendors are expected to offer more than 200 street-food options.

The event also includes more than 40 merchandise vendors, cultural performances, a large panda inflatable and a panda bounce house.

Tickets and admission

General admission costs $14, while VIP tickets cost $35. Tickets are nonrefundable.

Children younger than 6 can enter free. Children ages 6 and older need a ticket.

Organizers said outside food and drinks are generally not allowed, with exceptions for medically necessary dietary items, baby formula and milk for infants or toddlers. Visitors may bring one factory-sealed water bottle up to 16.9 ounces.

Parking

Panda Fest does not provide designated parking. Visitors who drive are encouraged to check nearby parking restrictions and fees.