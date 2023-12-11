Former MPD officer sentenced to 32 years in prison for child sex abuse

A former D.C. police officer has been sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child over a span of nearly two years.

Charles Johnson II, 30, of Washington, D.C., will spend 32 years in prison on multiple counts of first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, second-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, attempted first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, and assault.

Johnson was convicted in July 2023 after a 5-day trial in D.C. Superior Court.

According to the prosecution, between November 2019 and September 2021, Johnson sexually abused a child who was nine and ten years old at the time of the assaults.

The child lived in the home with Johnson and according to investigators, he took advantage of her when she was left in his care, repeatedly subjecting her to sexual acts and forcing her to perform sexual acts on him.

Johnson was an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department at the time of the abuse. He was hired in 2019 and was assigned to the department's First District.

He was arrested on July 14 and immediately had his police powers revoked.

Johnson was sentenced to a total of 384 months across multiple counts, to be followed by a period of supervised release.

Upon his release, Johnson will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.