DC police officer charged with sexually abusing child on multiple occasions

A D.C. police officer is facing charges for sexually abusing a child, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says Charles Johnson II, 28, of Northwest D.C. was arrested in relation to the alleged crime on Thursday.

Johnson is charged with two counts of First Degree Child Sex Abuse

Police say that, between January 2020 and September 2021, Johnson allegedly sexually abused a juvenile female on multiple occasions in D.C.

Police did not reveal how old the victim is.

According to MPD, Johnson's police powers have been revoked and he has been placed on administrative leave as a result of the charges.

Johnson has been an MPD member since 2019. He was assigned to the department's First District.