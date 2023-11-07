Former Montgomery County teacher charged for engaging in sex acts with middle school student: police

A former Montgomery County teacher has been arrested and is facing charges after she allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a middle school student nearly a decade ago.

Authorities say they began the investigation in October after a man came forward with allegations of sexual abuse by a former teacher at Montgomery Village Middle School.

The man told police that in 2015, he engaged in sexual acts with 31-year-old Melissa Marie Curtis who was a teacher at the school while he was a student.

The alleged abuse happened inside a school, in Curtis' vehicle and at various residences in Montgomery County between January and May 2015 while the victim was 14 years old, and she was 22 years old, according to police documents. The documents also say Curtis provided the victim with alcohol and marijuana and that she had sexual intercourse with him more than 20 times when he was in eighth grade.

Melissa Marie Curtis (Montgomery County Police)

Investigators say Curtis had been a teacher for approximately two years in Montgomery County and taught at Lakelands Park Middle School as well when the incidents allegedly occurred. Detectives say all the incidents took place within Montgomery County.

A warrant for Curtis's arrest was obtained on October 31, charging her with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third and fourth-degree sexual offenses. She turned herself in on Tuesday, November 7, and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

Detectives suspect that there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-5400.