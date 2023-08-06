Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao to be sentenced Monday in George Floyd's killing

The fourth and final former Minneapolis police officer charged for his role in George Floyd's murder is set to learn his fate on Monday.

Tou Thao will appear Monday in Hennepin County Court for his sentencing hearing, just over three months after he was found guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter. The conviction followed a rare "stipulated-evidence" trial which left Thao's conviction in the hands of Judge Peter Cahill. In May, Cahill returned with the guilty verdict after both the prosecution and defense laid out their arguments in court filings and without typical courtroom testimony. Judge Cahill also presided over the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Thao is already serving three-and-a-half years behind bars on federal charges for depriving Floyd of his civil rights. Just last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals denied Thao's appeal in that case.

Sentencing is set to take place at 9:30 a.m.