Former Maryland care worker sentenced for leaving man with autism alone in van that was stolen

A former Maryland care facility worker was sentenced to several months behind bars after pleading guilty to leaving a vulnerable adult under his supervision alone in a vehicle that was stolen while he was out making food deliveries.

Kelly Barry, 25, of Upper Marlboro was ordered to spend 180 days in jail at a sentencing hearing Thursday.

In 2022, Barry worked as a direct support professional for Community Options, a residential facility in Rockville, where he was assigned to take individuals with special needs on community outings.

Court documents say that between June and October, Barry would pick up the individuals, then use the company's van to make food deliveries while on duty.

On October 19, Barry was working with a non-verbal man with autism when he drove to Washington, D.C., and made a total of five food deliveries. During the last delivery, while the man with autism was left in the vehicle alone, the van was stolen.

Document say Barry didn't tell police that the man with autism was in the vehicle when it was stolen

Hours later, the man was found by the Prince George's County Police Department, barefoot and wandering in the middle of traffic on the Interstate 495.

A portion Barry's jail time will be suspended, officials say. He was also sentenced to 14 months of supervised probation, 90 hours of community service, and is prohibited from working with anyone who cannot care for themselves.