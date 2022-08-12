article

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said he was, "truly sorry to all the women I've impacted," in a video that was posted by the Cleveland Browns on social media on Friday.

As has been reported, the NFL recently announced they were appealing Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

In the video, Watson said, 'I'm truly sorry to all the women that I've impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I'm a true person of character, and I'm going to keep pushing forward."

Watson also answered a question regarding what he's planning to do to make sure he's ready to play for the Browns.

"I know I have a lot of work to put in, especially on the field to make sure I'm ready to play whenever that time comes, whenever I can step back on the field. But also, the biggest thing is, I want to continue counseling, and I want to make sure I'm growing as a person, as an individual. From my decision-making on and off the field, and I want to make sure that I'm evolving in the community as much as possible, that's for the Cleveland community, the NFL community, and beyond."