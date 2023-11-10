Former FOX 5 meteorologist Claire Anderson makes bet with Tucker on Commanders vs. Seahawks game!

Tucker Barnes caught up with friend and former FOX 5 meteorologist Claire Anderson Friday – not to talk weather – but to talk a little football as the Washington Commanders prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

After joining FOX 5 in the nation’s capital in 2022, Claire moved back to her native Seattle in 2023 to get married, be closer to family and to work at FOX 13!

Now down to business – predictions for Sunday's game between the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks!

Claire says she was disappointed after the Seahawks dropped their last game to the Baltimore Ravens but feels like they will rebound against Washington. She says she expects a strong offensive performance from her team who will win by a touchdown.

Tucker sees things a little bit differently! After beating the Patriots 20-17 with help from a late interception last week, he says this game will definitely be close! But in the end, Tucker says the Commanders will pull ahead for another three-point victory!

To make things a little more interesting – a bet! Tucker says he'll send some of D.C.'s famous half-smokes Claire's way if the Seahawks win. Claire will ship Tucker some Starbucks coffee if the Commanders come out ahead!

Stay connected with Claire at FOX 13!