Former DC police officer charged with sex trafficking children

A former Metropolitan Police Department officer has been arrested on sex trafficking charges as part of a nationwide operation targeting child predators, federal authorities announced.

What we know:

Linwood Barnhill, 59, a registered sex offender in Washington, D.C., was taken into custody on May 1. Investigators allege that between April 2024 and April 2025, Barnhill recruited minors for commercial sex acts, profiting from their exploitation.

He faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking, fraud, and racketeering. The case is under investigation by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Barnhill served in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to two counts of pandering of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.

Nationwide crackdown

Barnhill's arrest is part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, which aims to combat child exploitation and abuse. Officials say the recent crackdown led to the rescue of 115 children and the arrest of 205 alleged child sexual abuse offenders nationwide.