Former DC mail carrier accused of stealing checks

A former postal worker has been charged with stealing checks from mail he was supposed to be delivering.

Hachikosela Muchimba, of D.C., was charged by criminal complaint with mail theft and bank fraud, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves announced Friday.

According to the complaint, from October 2021 to March 2023, Muchimba would find checks in the mail, remove the person's name it was addressed to, and add his own.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo via U.S. State's Attorney's Office

Authorities obtained ATM surveillance video showing the 43-year-old making the deposits.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Muchimba deposited $122,065.71 of U.S. Treasury checks into an account at TD Bank under the name Double Blue Investments. When police were able to obtain a search warrant at Muchimba’s house on March 29, 2023, officers also recovered an ATM receipt that reflected a deposit of a $415,173.53. U.S. Treasury check.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General in addition to the Department of Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and Homeland Security. Investigators initially accused Muchimba, who worked at the Friendship Post Office in Northwest, of stealing over $1 million worth of checks.

He faces 30 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

