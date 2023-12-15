Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a former D.C. firehouse in Northwest.

A spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS said the 2-alarm fire started tearing through the building on North Capitol Street near Florida Avenue Northwest around 8 p.m. Friday.

The department confirmed with FOX 5 that the former fire station is currently under renovation. An adjacent four-story building that is part of a new complex attached to the firehouse has also been damaged.

Several homes nearby, officials said, had to be evacuated for precautionary purposes.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Former DC firehouse engulfed in flames, firefighters battle intense blaze. Photo via DC Fire and EMS

Firefighters from the Montgomery County Fire Department were called over to assist and while the fire is currently still active, the crews have it primarily contained.

Residents and businesses in the area are being urged to shut their doors and windows and stay inside as clouds of smoke billow from the roof of the building over the skyline.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.