Lyft driver charged with sexually assaulting teenage passenger

A Lyft driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy who rode with him.

Manassas police were called to the 8800 block of Rixlew Lane at 12:11 p.m. on June 14 to investigate a sexual assault.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile, took a Lyft to school earlier that morning. During that ride, the victim and the driver accused in the incident exchanged contact information.

The driver has been identified as Ejaz Hussain, 58, of Gainsville.

Police say later that morning, the victim contacted Hussain directly for a ride home from school. While driving the victim to his residence, the teen said Hussain sexually assaulted him.

The victim got out of the vehicle at his destination and contacted a family member who notified the police. No injuries were reported.

Hussain was arrested and charged with sexual battery. His court date is pending and he is being held under a $3,500 unsecured bond.