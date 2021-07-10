Former college football player killed in Southeast DC shooting

article

A former college football player in Virginia has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting this week in Southeast D.C.

Police say they found 24-year-old Muntsier Sharfi in an overturned vehicle around 9:04 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southern Avenue, SE.

They found Sharfi suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sharfi graduated from UVA-Wise in 2020 and was a member of the football team.

D.C. police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202)727-9099.