Former boyfriend arrested in 1995 murder of DC police officer: officials

Nearly three decades after a D.C. police officer was found dead in her Maryland apartment, authorities have charged her former boyfriend with murder.

Cold case breakthrough

According to Montgomery County court records, Kenneth Burnell Wonsom - also known as Amir Jalil Ali - is facing first-degree murder charges in the 1995 shooting death of 24-year-old Denna Fredericka Campbell. At the time, Campbell was a four-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators say Wonsom discovered Campbell’s body in her Silver Spring home. He was initially charged with murder after her death, but it was later dropped.

Wonsom, who changed his name to Amir Jalil Ali in the years since 1995, was arrested by Montgomery County Task Force Officers on August 5. Officials say the Major Crimes Division had continued to investigate the case over the last 30 years, and detectives re-examined evidence and reviewed details from the original case files.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives showed true grit and determination, never giving up as they continued to re-examine evidence and follow leads as they emerged," said Chief Marc Yamada of the Montgomery County Department of Police in a press release. "This arrest represents significant progress in a long-standing investigation, and we hope that it brings some measure of closure to Officer Campbell’s family, friends, and fellow officers who have waited three decades for justice."

"This arrest is a powerful reminder that Officer Campbell’s life and service have not been forgotten, and it speaks volume to the dedication and persistence of the investigators working this case," said MPD Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. "My thoughts and prayers are with Officer Campbell’s family and friends, and I hope today’s news can provide healing."

Denna Fredericka Campbell