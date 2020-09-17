Former adviser to Mike Pence says she's voting for Joe Biden

A former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence has joined the chorus of former Trump administration officials urging voters to deny him a second term.

Olivia Troye was Pence’s former homeland security adviser and served as a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force.

She says in a new video released Thursday by the group Republican Voters Against Trump that Trump was more concerned about his reelection chances than the virus. She says if the president had taken the virus seriously, he would have saved lives.

President Trump gives remarks on the economy alongside Mike Pence (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

She also claims Trump once suggested the coronavirus might be a good thing because it would stop him from having to shake hands with “disgusting people.” She says she is a lifelong Republican who plans to vote for Democrat Joe Biden for president.

The White House adamantly denies Troye's allegations. Pence said her remarks read "to me like one more disgruntled employee that has decided to play politics during election year.”