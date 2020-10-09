Ford's Theatre to begin phased reopening next week

article

Washington, D.C.'s historic Ford’s Theatre and the Ford’s Theatre Museum is set to begin a phased reopening period next week.

On Friday, the Ford’s Theatre Society and the National Park Service announced that the theater and its accompanying museum will open to the public on Wednesday, October 14. Advance tickets will be required.

Officials say tickets for Oct. 14 to Oct. 18 will be available online beginning on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m

After the initial opening, Ford's Theatre and the museum will operate with a modified schedule for daytime visitation on Wednesday through Sunday with required advance tickets, according to officials. They say tickets will be available each Friday for the following Wednesday to Sunday.

The box where Abraham Lincoln was shot is seen at Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC on April 1, 2015.(Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, timed entry to Ford’s Theatre and the museum will be available on the hour from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The site will be closed during the 1 p.m. hour for cleaning, officials say.

A maximum number of 25 visitors per hour are permitted in the building at this time due to the current DC Health capacity policies.

For additional information, visit: https://www.fords.org/visit/welcome-back/