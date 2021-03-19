Football players at Virginia high school say opponents used racial slurs, spit on them during game

Football players at a northern Virginia high school say they were called racial slurs and spit on by players of an opposing team during a game earlier this month.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

An investigation by Fairfax County Public Schools was launched after a football game between Marshall High School and Wakefield High School on March 5. A social media post from a Wakefield player says members of his team were taunted and called racial slurs by Marshall players. A Change.org petition posted online demands an apology from the high school and calls for diversity and inclusion training for athletes, coaches and officials.

In a letter to the Marshall High School community, Principal Augie Frattali said appropriate actions were taken against individuals from both schools by the Virginia High School League. "I also worked collaboratively with the Wakefield HS principal to ensure that there will be an opportunity for the students to join together to discuss their actions and develop a plan moving forward," Frattali said.

"We are working with all families involved in this matter, school leadership, FCPS' regional office, FCPS' Chief Equity Officer, and the coaches from both teams to develop a plan for restorative justice," Fairfax County Public Schools said in a statement. "Our primary responsibility is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Every student must understand the value of appreciating each other's differences, extending common courtesy, and treating each other with respect. We must all be committed to do better."