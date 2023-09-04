Giant to remove brand-name products from Southeast DC over shoplifting

Giant Food is planning to remove brand-name health and beauty care items at their store in Southeast D.C. over increased thefts.

In a statement, Giant told FOX 5 that they will be replacing many brand-name items with store-brand items at the Giant on Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C.

"The retail theft that we are experiencing across our market area is a problem that affects all of us, limiting product availability, creating a less convenient shopping experience, and most critically, placing our associates and customers in harm's way," said Giant in their statement. "We need to be able to run our stores safely and profitably, and we take these responsibilities seriously."

Giant is also placing "trained asset protection associates" at entrances and exits to check customers' receipts on their way out.

"We know these changes are disruptive for everyone, and we would prefer to avoid putting these measures in place. Unfortunately, we are in a position where these steps are necessary," said Giant.

The location on Alabama Avenue is the only full service grocery store east of the Anacostia River in Ward 8. Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White raised concern in August that increased crime could shut down the Giant on Alabama Ave.

"Taking from this store is really taking from yourself," White said in August. "We are home to a lot of senior citizens and elders who must eat at this store. And the more we take from this store, we put the store in jeopardy of closing down."

Giant Food told FOX 5 in August they have no plans to close the Southeast D.C. location.