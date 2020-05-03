Fly along with the Blue Angels in this awesome cockpit video

article

Here's your chance to fly with the Blue Angels from the comfort of your home.

The elite Navy pilots, along with the Air Force's Thunderbirds, paid tribute to healthcare workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis by flying over the D.C. area on Saturday.

One pilot recorded this video from his cockpit during the flight:

Much thanks to Staff Sgt. Cory Bush, Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix and Petty Officer 1st Class Jess Gray for the awesome visuals.

