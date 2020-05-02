People pack National Mall during Blue Angels flyover

article

People packed the National Mall during the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Saturday, and some photos and video from the scene indicated that they ignored social distancing guidelines.

Washingtonians posted photos and videos of the crowds, which arrived on a picture-perfect Saturday.

WATCH: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over DC to thank healthcare workers

A spokesman for the National Park Service said that they did not believe the gatherings were so congested that should cause concern.

They say people were "generally well spaced."

Here's a video a woman with the handle @ever.mynn posted to Instagram:

There are now more than 47,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in our area. Maryland alone reported more than 1,000 new cases Friday.

