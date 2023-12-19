A slight chance of snow showers in the D.C. area Tuesday as the region deals with cold temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

A brief period of snow flurries moved across parts of the area north of Baltimore early Tuesday morning. The cold and breezy conditions will make it feel more like mid-January than mid-December, said FOX 5's Taylor Grenda.

More significant snow was falling Tuesday morning in the mountainous areas of western Maryland. Traffic cameras spotted snow on the roadways at US-219 over Deep Creek Lake. Garrett County was under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. with several inches of snow and gusty winds expected throughout the day.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Flurries possible Tuesday in DC region; heavier snow in western Maryland

Wind chills in and around the D.C. area will make it feel like 30 degrees with actual air temperatures in the low-40s this afternoon. A very cold night ahead with lows in the upper-20s.

A partly sunny Christmas Day ahead with highs near 53 degrees.

WEATHER FUN FACT: FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we picked up nearly as much rain in the last 24 hours as we did in all of November. With over 5-inches of rain already, this is the wettest December in five years!