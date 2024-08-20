Flower vendor dragged by SUV in attempted robbery on I-495 exit ramp: police

Maryland State Police are investigating an attempted robbery and assault involving a flower vendor in Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on August 18 when troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded to a report of an attempted robbery on the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 495 to southbound Route 650. Preliminary investigations revealed that a 64-year-old woman was selling flowers when an SUV driver called her over while stopped in traffic.

Police say the suspects, who appeared interested in buying flowers, allegedly grabbed the woman’s purse. As the SUV sped away, the victim was briefly dragged and fell, still holding onto her purse. She was treated for her injuries at Holy Cross Hospital and later released.

Officials described the SUV as a darker-colored vehicle with District of Columbia license plates. The SUV was occupied by at least two males, one of whom was wearing a ski mask. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Route 650.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-424-2101. The investigation is ongoing.