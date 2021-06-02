Florida woman attacked Capitol police officer with flagpole during riot: documents

article

A Florida woman is facing federal charges after she allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol and attacked a Capitol police officer with a flagpole, according to a complaint.

Federal prosecutors produced a plethora of images allegedly showing Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when a mob violently stormed the building and halted the Electoral Vote certification that would ultimately cement President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The protesters had departed from a rally in Freedom Plaza featuring then-President Donald Trump, who reiterated claims that the election results were fraudulent.

She faces a host of charges, including assault on a federal officer or employee, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

According to prosecutors, video clips include Southard-Rumsey shouting at officers "Tell Pelosi we are coming for that [expletive]" and "Last friend, last bullet. What’s it going to be" – among other slogans.

They also say she can be heard goading other protesters on during the incident.

At some point, according to court documents, Southard-Ramsey seized a flagpole and used it to drive a Capitol police officer who was guarding an entrance back.

The officer told prosecutors he "felt like he was being trampled during the ordeal."

Prosecutors say that investigators in Tampa have had previous encounters with Southard-Ramsey during local protests.

According to WTVT in Tampa, she has been granted $50,000 bond.