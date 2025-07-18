Florida Rep. Cory Mills facing eviction from his DC apartment

The Brief A D.C. landlord has sued Florida Rep. Cory Mills for eviction from his Maryland Avenue apartment. Mills allegedly owes over $85,000 in rent dating back to March 2025. He is summoned to appear in an initial hearing in September.



Florida Rep. Cory Mills is embroiled in an eviction lawsuit with a D.C. landlord.

The Sunshine State lawmaker is accused of failing to pay over $85,000 in rent, dating back to March of this year.

What we know:

The Bozzuto Management Company filed a complaint to D.C.'s Superior Court last week alleging that Mills has failed to pay more than $85,000 in rent.

The Florida congressman responded to journalist Roger Sollenberger, who first reported on the accusation, with screenshots on X.

In his posts, Mills said that he's "repeatedly asking for payment link and again as I tried with management today, it failed to process."

While the suit claims Mills owes rent from March to July, another notice was sent to him at the start of the year.

The property manager of the building reportedly gave Mills a notice in January detailing the congressman's failure to pay $18,229.05 in rent by Feb. 26 and an intent to file a lawsuit.

The landlord dispute is not the first allegation in D.C. against Republican representative who, in February, earlier this year was under investigation by D.C. police for a reported arrest.

What's next:

The suit by the landlord company requested a protective order for future rent payments to be paid into the court registry until the case is decided.

The complaint claims that Mills did not pay rent from March to July and summoned the congressman for a hearing on Sept. 8.

READ THE COURT FILINGS BELOW