Florida Aquarium penguins take field trip to the NFL Experience

Those are some adorable football fans!

The Florida Aquarium’s African penguins scored a field trip to the NFL Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Park in Downtown Tampa.

"During their visit the penguins trained like the pros even waddling the 40-yard dash (with an average speed of 1 mph to 2 mph, Pebbles, Kini and Cliff didn’t break any records!)," the aquarium said.

The penguins stopped for photo ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and checked out all 54 of the rings in the display.

There are a total of 10 African penguins that reside at the Florida Aquarium. African penguins are critically endangered. The aquarium works to educate guests and inspire change in the fight to save the species.

