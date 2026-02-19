Dunkin' is giving away limited-edition iced coffee gloves on Friday

article

If you're an iced coffee lover, even in the coldest of weather — Dunkin' has a gift just for you!

What we know:

Dunkin' is giving away bright pink, limited-edition iced coffee gloves to help keep your sipping hand warm.

"From snowy sidewalks to early morning coffee runs, this glove is a playful badge of honor for the Team Iced faithful all year round," Dunkin' said.

Customers can grab a free Dunkin' iced coffee glove with the purchase of any iced beverage at participating stores on Friday.

The giveaway begins at 10 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

Dig deeper:

The giveaway follows Dunkin's latest merchandise drop, which features ski suits and goggles!