Flooding reported on multiple roadways in Montgomery County

article

Flooding is creating havoc on multiple roadways in Montgomery County as heavy rains sweep through the D.C. region on Thursday.

The intersection of Goldsboro Road and Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda has been shut down as a result of the flooding – and multiple vehicles are reportedly in high water.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to one official, Montgomery County emergency has gone to “Code Red” due to the high volume of calls.

Some flooding was also reported elsewhere in the area – including Northwest D.C.

Advertisement

Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE