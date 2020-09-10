Expand / Collapse search

Flooding reported on multiple roadways in Montgomery County

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
FOX 5 DC
article

BETHESDA, Md. - Flooding is creating havoc on multiple roadways in Montgomery County as heavy rains sweep through the D.C. region on Thursday.

The intersection of Goldsboro Road and Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda has been shut down as a result of the flooding – and multiple vehicles are reportedly in high water.

According to one official, Montgomery County emergency has gone to “Code Red” due to the high volume of calls.

Goldsboro road flooding

Multiple roadways in Montgomery County were hit with flooding on Thursday.

Some flooding was also reported elsewhere in the area – including Northwest D.C.

Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area.

