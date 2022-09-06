Expand / Collapse search

Flooding in Rhode Island strands drivers on I-95

By Heather Brinkmann
Published 
Updated 8:41AM
Severe Weather
FOX Weather

Storms bring heavy rain and flooding to Providence

Rhode Island and other parts of the Northeast were flooded by heavy rain on Sept. 5, 2022. Parts of I-95 were closed in both directions as crews worked to clear clogged drains along the highway.

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Providence Monday evening, closing highways and main roads throughout Rhode Island.

Drivers were stuck on I-95 in Providence for their evening commute as flash flooding made the highway impassable.

RELATED: Flooding concerns as storm hits NYC area

Several cars were flooded along with the highway. Police were said to have helped those trapped inside. Others were seen seeking shelter on the center divider on I-95.

STORMS_BRINGS_HEAVY_RAIN___FLOODING_TO_PROVIDENCE__VO___Z15660150

Traffic is shown on Interstate 95 near Thurbers Avenue on Sept. 5, 2022, in Providence, Rhode Island.

Flooding also forced officials to close other roads within Providence due to the heavy rain that turned roads into rivers, including Route 10.

Heavy rain was said to cause a building collapse within the city. Providence police said no one was inside at the time of the collapse. 

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee urged residents to "avoid all unnecessary travel" amid flooding in the state.

Rhode Island neighborhood flooded following heavy rainfall

Streets and driveways flooded in parts of Providence County, Rhode Island, including this neighborhood of Cranston, on Sept. 5, 2022. (Credit: Michael Cameron via Storyful)

A stalled cold front draped across the Northeast produced a wide area of significant storms Monday.

Flood Watches stretch from coastal Maine through Boston and New York, into Pennsylvania and through much of the Appalachian and Ohio Valleys, reaching northern Alabama and northwest Georgia. All told, just over 80 million are under flood alerts Monday.

flood-alerts-map.jpg

Scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast throughout the week, with some rainfall totals reaching 3-5 inches by the end of the week. 

Get updates to this story on FOXWeather.com.