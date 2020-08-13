Flooding concerns in Ellicott City after heavy rain triggers activation of emergency flood warning system

Heavy rain prompted officials to activate the emergency flood warning system in Ellicott City Wednesday.

Between two to three inches of rain fell in only about an hour raising water levels in parts of the Patapsco River.

Deadly floods have devastated the town in recent years. In 2018, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declared a State of Emergency after flash floods caused heavy damage in the city. A person who tried to help a woman trapped by rising waters was killed in that flood.

A 2016 flood ravaged homes and business along historic Main Street. Officials say the July disaster left two people dead and swept away hundreds of vehicles.

Much of Maryland, including Howard County and Ellicott City are under Flash Flood Watches Thursday as heavy rain is expected to move through the region again later this afternoon and evening.