Flooded roadways, stranded vehicles as DC area sees heavy downpours Thursday

Heavy rain and downpours moved across the D.C. region Thursday making for slow moving morning commutes and leaving some roadways flooded.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick was in Alexandria where some areas prone to flooding showed signs of stress and parts of the ground were saturated with water.

In Montgomery County, Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson Pete Piringer said a driver was safely removed from a vehicle on Beach Drive - between Kensington Parkway and Connecticut Avenue - after they became stranded in high water.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says the heavy rain should continue into the mid-morning. We can expect some cool and dry air later this afternoon – and possibly some sunshine.

