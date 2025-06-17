Flood Watch issued for portions of Maryland, Virginia Tuesday as storms threaten DC region

The Brief A Flood Watch is in effect Tuesday for parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Scattered storms could bring heavy rainfall and flooding to low-lying areas. Conditions will dry overnight, but more storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday.



A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through the evening for parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia as showers and thunderstorms threaten the D.C. area.

Flood Watch issued

What we know:

Morning conditions will be damp and drizzly, with reduced visibility during the commute and scattered showers.

Storms could bring flooding

By early afternoon, brief periods of sunshine will push temperatures into the low-80s. That warm-up will increase the risk of storms, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Some storms could bring heavy rainfall, with several inches possible, leading to flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Conditions will dry out overnight, though more storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon.

Showers and potential thunderstorms are likely again Wednesday and Thursday before dry conditions bring sunshine and rising temperatures. Highs are expected to reach the 80s on Friday and climb into the 90s over the weekend.

