Flood Watch in DC region as showers and thunderstorms threaten through weekend

The Brief Flood Watch in effect tonight for D.C., and parts of Maryland, and Virginia. Heavy rain and thunderstorms could bring flash flooding to the region. Unsettled weather continues through Father's Day, with storm chances lingering into next week.



A Flood Watch is in effect Friday evening through late tonight for D.C., and parts of Maryland, and Virginia, as showers and thunderstorms threaten the area throughout the weekend.

Flood Watch in effect tonight

Temperatures will start in the upper-60s to low-70s Friday morning with a dry start. However, after several days of dry weather, pop-up showers and storms are expected to develop by afternoon and evening.

A nearby front will keep conditions unsettled for the next couple of days. Some storms may be slow-moving, with potential impacts lasting into the evening and through midnight. Brief dry periods are expected early Saturday, but another round of afternoon storms is likely.

Storms expected all weekend

If storms do not arrive on Friday, expect a higher chance of rain Saturday and continuing through Father’s Day on Sunday. The unsettled pattern may continue into early next week.

Thursday’s high reached 92 degrees, with upper-80s to low-90s expected Friday.

Flood Watch preparedness

The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, and streams. Several inches of rain are possible.

