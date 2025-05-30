Flood Watch across DC region Friday evening as heavy rain, storms approach

The Brief Flood Watch in effect across D.C. region starting Friday evening. Heavy rain, thunderstorms could bring up to four inches of rainfall. Severe weather possible, including damaging winds and large hail.



A Flood Watch is in effect across the Washington, D.C. area on Friday as showers and thunderstorms move through later tonight, bringing the potential for flooding.

Scattered showers and heavy fog dampened the early morning commute, but warm and humid conditions will build throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will clear as temperatures climb to near 80 degrees.

Flood Watch begins Friday

What we know:

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop by late afternoon and continue into the evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch beginning at 7 p.m. for the District and areas along the I-95 corridor in central Maryland and northern Virginia. Some locations could see up to four inches of rainfall.

The NWS warns that excessive runoff could lead to flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. The storms may also produce isolated severe weather, with damaging winds and large hail possible.

Heavy rain, storms expected

Showers could linger into Saturday morning, with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be near 70 degrees. Sunshine returns Sunday, with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s by midweek.

