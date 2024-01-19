Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at DC area airports

Snow in the D.C. area Friday has once again snarled flights at DCA, BWI and IAD.

By Friday afternoon, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) had around a fifth of flights canceled. DCA saw over 200 cancelations and nearly 400 delays, according to flightaware.com, due in part to a ground stop Friday morning until 8:15 a.m.

Regional airlines PSA and Republic had the highest number of cancelations and delays Friday at DCA, while Frontier had no cancellations – and only 2 delayed flights.

Dulles and BWI airports also saw hundreds of delays Friday, but much fewer cancelations overall.

As of 2:00 p.m. Friday, DCA had seen over 3 inches of snow, with more falling. Dulles and BWI airport both saw over 4 inches of snow by Friday afternoon.

Nationwide, the latest round of winter weather led to over a thousand canceled flights, and over 21,000 delays.