Expand / Collapse search

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at DC area airports

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
FOX 5 DC

Friday DC snow forecast: 24-hour snowfall totals

Friday DC snow forecast: 24-hour snowfall totals along with a FOX 5 Weather weekend forecast.

WASHINGTON - Snow in the D.C. area Friday has once again snarled flights at DCA, BWI and IAD. 

By Friday afternoon, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) had around a fifth of flights canceled. DCA saw over 200 cancelations and nearly 400 delays, according to flightaware.com, due in part to a ground stop Friday morning until 8:15 a.m. 

Regional airlines PSA and Republic had the highest number of cancelations and delays Friday at DCA, while Frontier had no cancellations – and only 2 delayed flights. 

Dulles and BWI airports also saw hundreds of delays Friday, but much fewer cancelations overall. 

As of 2:00 p.m. Friday, DCA had seen over 3 inches of snow, with more falling. Dulles and BWI airport both saw over 4 inches of snow by Friday afternoon. 

Nationwide, the latest round of winter weather led to over a thousand canceled flights, and over 21,000 delays. 