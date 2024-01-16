An American Airlines flight from D.C.'s Reagan National Airport to Nashville International Airport was stuck on the tarmac for more than eight hours Monday after severe winter weather struck the Tennessee area Monday.

The plane left DCA at 10:52 a.m. Monday and landed just before 2 p.m. Passengers were not let off until just before 10 p.m.

Some passengers said they couldn't deplane because the airport didn't have any de-icer, and they were told no gates were available.

Flight from DC stuck on tarmac at Nashville International Airport for hours

"Things happen and weather happens," said Maeve McConville who spoke with FOX 5 after she was able to leave the plane. "But clearly after seven hours, someone is not, you know, doing their job."

American Airlines released the following statement to FOX 5:

"Today’s severe winter weather at Nashville International Airport (BNA) significantly impacted airport operations throughout the day and resulted in a two-hour ground stop for all airlines operating there. These challenging conditions produced unsafe operating conditions, causing cancellations and delays, along with ramp and gate congestion that made it very difficult to safely gate our aircraft. We are deeply sorry to our customers who were affected. Our team is reaching out to them to apologize and provide compensation for their experience."