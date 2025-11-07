Flight delays, cancellations expected as FAA air traffic reductions begin Friday

The Brief The FAA is reducing air traffic across the country amid the government shutdown. They plan to cut up to 10% of flights at dozens of U.S.airports, including the three major travel hubs in our region. The goal is to relieve pressure on the aviation system and "continue to operate safely."



Travelers around the country can expect major disruptions starting Friday as the Federal Aviation Administration is cutting up to 10% of air traffic at dozens of U.S.airports, including the three major travel hubs in our region.

The FAA is reducing flight capacity at 40 major airports to alleviate pressure on air traffic controllers who are stretched thin and working without pay under the longest government shutdown in history.

The FAA’s goal is to relieve pressure on the aviation system and "continue to operate safely."

What we know:

The FAA plans to cut flight traffic by 10% at 40 major airports.

These reductions will be phased in, meaning 4% of flights impacted on Friday, 5% on Saturday, 6% on Sunday, so on and so forth up until they reach that 10% mark.

If you have travel plans in the coming days, experts say being prepared will be key.

"There are going to be additional disruptions. There will be frustration," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. "We are working with the airlines, they are working with passengers, but in the end our sole role is to make sure that we keep this airspace as safe as possible."

Major airlines are already responding, offering accommodations to impacted travelers.

What they're saying:

While the reductions officially start tomorrow, travelers are already preparing for what’s to come.

"I definitely have concern that folks are being asked to work without being paid. That’s not something that we should be doing in our government and I hope it gets resolved soon," one traveler told FOX 5.

"We do a lot of work with youth. We travel a lot, so not only will it impact work that we’re doing around the country but also affect our ability to get back to our own families," said another.

"I’m glad they’re making these reductions because we don’t want there to be too many airplanes in the sky and not enough people to watch over them," another traveler said.

Be prepared:

Travel experts are reminding people to be as proactive as possible.

"We want people to be hyper, hyper, hyper aware for all communications that their airline is providing. Signing up for push notifications will be getting information as fast as possible," said Katy Nastro, a spokesperson with the travel app Going.

"You should have the travel app downloaded on your phone, the customer service of the airline plugged into your phone. If you’re planning to travel and haven’t booked your trip yet, I advise you go through a travel agent so they will have to deal with all the rearranging of delays and cancellations," expert Troy Petenbrink said.

Many airlines say they plan to give customers several days' advance notice of cancellations when possible and are offering customers greater flexibility.

"What we’re doing is, as the cancels go in, we’re doing an outreach to our customers," said Henry Bird, the Hub Managing Director for United Airlines at Dulles Airport. "Even if their flight is not impacted, we’ll give them a refund."

What's next:

As far as those holiday travel plans? Travel experts who spoke with FOX 5 say to give it another week before we make any adjustments to Thanksgiving plans.

"We don’t want people to make any drastic changes on their Thanksgiving plans just yet, but having a backup plan or another day or time would be helpful," Nastro said.

Several of the airlines plan to give customers several days' advance notice of cancellations when possible and, again, if your flight is canceled you have the right to get a full refund.