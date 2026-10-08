Flight attendants, protesters raise safety concerns about Triumphal Arch proposed near DCA

The Brief Thousands of flight attendants are opposing President Trump's proposed Triumphal Arch. The group warned the structure could pose a safety risk to aircraft operating out of DCA. It comes after the president said the arch would become a "top grade military complex."



Thousands of flight attendants spoke out against President Donald Trump’s proposed Triumphal Arch, warning that the massive structure poses a safety risk to aircraft operating out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

What we know:

The opposition is spearheaded by Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 55,000 flight attendants across 20 airlines. Nelson expressed serious concerns about DCA's current capacity and airspace hazards.

"We lost 67 crew and passengers in the deadliest U.S. commercial aviation accident in decades. Congress has failed to act. DCA is already stretched to its limit, we do not need an obstacle taking up space in our flight path," Nelson said in a statement. "Nor should commercial aviation have to dodge military drones, missiles, or snipers while attempting to take off or land at Washington National Airport. Safety first always."

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The reference to military hardware comes after President Trump said a couple of weeks ago that the arch would become a "top grade military complex."

The flight attendants are not alone in their pushback. Demonstrators staged a protest Thursday near the traffic circle at Memorial Bridge, the planned site for the project, following larger previous demonstrations. Legal challenges are also underway, with pending litigation seeking to halt construction.

Beyond flight safety, critics argue that the 250-foot arch would ruin historic views across the Potomac River, obstructing sightlines to nearby landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

What they're saying:

In a statement responding to inquiries, White House officials defended the project, though they did not address the safety concerns raised by aviation personnel.

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"The Triumphal Arch in Memorial Circle is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world," White House officials stated. "[The arch] will enhance the visitor experience at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans, the families of the fallen, and all Americans alike, serving as a visual reminder of the noble sacrifices borne by so many American heroes throughout our 250-year history so we can enjoy our freedoms today."

Neighbors have expressed divided opinions.

Jennifer Lind, who opposes the monument, argued, "Anything that obstructs the view of the cemetery itself, I don’t think that’s a great design."

"It seems like it’s going to be blocking a bunch of different stuff, and it seems like it’s gonna be kinda a little gaudy, a little too much gold," said Mark Dunn.

Abdu Mussa, who favors the plan, praised the visual concept: "That looks beautiful. I like that...yeah, it’s reminding me of London or Paris."

If the project overcomes legal hurdles and proceeds as planned, officials hope to complete the Triumphal Arch within two to three years.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ President Donald Trump’s "Triumphal Arch"