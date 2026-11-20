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The Brief A body that police believe may be a missing Rockville man was found in Northern Virginia. Officials said the remains were found along the southbound lanes of I-95 in Spotsylvania County. A Virginia medical examiner will identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death.



A man who was reported missing in Montgomery County may have been found dead in Virginia, according to investigators.

What we know:

The missing-persons-turned-homicide case has some Rockville residents upset, citing a lack of critical information.

At East Gude Drive and Southlawn Lane in Rockville, police found blood, glass and bullet shell casings on Saturday, Nov. 14. Now, the entrance to a commercial business park along Southlawn Lane features flowers and candles.

Police responded to the area after a Rockville woman reported her husband, 35-year-old Edwin Alexander Villeda, missing.

Remains that police believe belong to Villeda were found Thursday morning along the southbound lanes of I-95 in Spotsylvania County. Virginia officials said they were specifically asked to look along the interstate by police in Montgomery County.

READ MORE | Body found in Virginia believed to be missing Maryland man

A Virginia medical examiner will identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death.

Montgomery County police did not share information about a possible motive, potential suspects or where the remains were found. Virginia authorities revealed details about the discovery along I-95, 70 miles from the possible murder case.

What they're saying:

"I don’t know whether it’s like gang fights going on, which happens a lot around here. I was just curious to see what happened," said Ann, who works in the area. "I’m very nervous. I’m here a lot. It has me really worried why the police don’t even tell us anything about it. They’re offering us no information. There was blood. There was glass. There were bullet shell casings. There were actually some bullets that looked like they might’ve dropped out; they weren’t used, and that’s all I know. Nobody knows anything. Theories, but nobody knows anything."

Villeda worked for Butler Automotive in Rockville, where staff declined to comment. His workplace is located about half a mile from the crime scene.

Attempts to reach Villeda's family were unsuccessful.

Investigators from Hanover County, Virginia, an area north of Richmond, are also involved in the case, though it's unclear what their role is.