Trump Arch: New questions about its intended purpose

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the massive arch he wants built between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery would serve as a "top grade military complex" capable of hosting drones and snipers and storing ammunition.

The Brief Trump says arch would serve as a "top grade military complex" Opponents question drones, snipers and ammunition near Reagan National Airport Final approval still needed from the National Capital Planning Commission



Opponents say the proposed arch does not belong near Arlington National Cemetery and are questioning plans for drones, snipers and ammunition so close to Reagan National Airport. The president says the military features are needed for national security.

Memorial Circle is where Trump wants to build the 250‑foot arch, directly across the Potomac from the Lincoln Memorial. The project has already drawn complaints that it would overwhelm surrounding landmarks and alter the character of the ceremonial route.

President Donald Trump meets with members Cabinet members and others about the proposed "Victory Arch" in the Oval Office, Tuesday, October 7, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

Now there is a new point of contention. In a Sunday social media post, Trump said the arch would house drones, accommodate snipers on the roof and plaza, and store ammunition. He says the change came at the military’s request for national security purposes, but the Pentagon said Sunday it had no information beyond his statement.

Three veterans and an architectural historian have sued, arguing Congress must authorize the project. Virginia Rep. Don Beyer is also questioning how drone operations there could safely coexist with air traffic at nearby Reagan National.

The arch has received preliminary approvals but still needs final approval from the National Capital Planning Commission, which is expected to take up the project again this fall.