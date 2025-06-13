Flash flood warning issued for several parts of DMV amid severe storms

The Brief A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of the DMV. It is in effect until 12 a.m. for D.C., Prince George's County and Montgomery County. Radar shows that one to three inches of rain has already fallen, and an additional one to three inches is possible.



We are tracking strong, heavy rain-producing storms across the region.

Warnings issued:

We have a flash flood warning in effect until 12 a.m. for D.C., Prince George's County and Montgomery County.

The National Weather Service has also issued a warning for Sterling, Arlington County, Falls Church and other parts of Fairfax County.

According to FOX 5's Jen Delgado, doppler radar shows that one to three inches of rain has already fallen, and an additional one to three inches is possible.

READ MORE: Trump military parade on schedule despite thunderstorm threat: Army

The NWS also issued a Special Marine Warning including the Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge to Indian Head MD until 9:15 p.m.

At this time, officials say life-threatening flooding is possible.

More details:

The National Weather Service specifically listed some locations that could experience flash flooding. This includes: