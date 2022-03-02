Flames damage DC's Sign of the Whale bar

A popular bar in Northwest D.C. burst into flames Wednesday afternoon.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, Sign of the Whale – which is located in the 1800 block of M Street, NW – caught fire at about 5 p.m.

The department reported the flames were under control shortly after 6 p.m. The fire did not spread to adjacent buildings and there were no reported injuries.

Images of the damage show Sign of the Whale's walls severely burned and broken windows.

Investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.