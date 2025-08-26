Expand / Collapse search

Flag-burning arrest near White House draws praise from Bondi following Trump's executive order

Updated  August 26, 2025 11:10am EDT
The Brief

    • A man was arrested for burning an American flag near the White House.
    • Bondi says 87 more arrests were made Monday, bringing the total to 1,094.
    • D.C.’s 12-day homicide-free streak ended early Tuesday with a deadly shooting.

WASHINGTON - Attorney General Pamela Bondi highlighted the arrest of a man she said burned an American flag in Lafayette Park on Monday, hours after an executive order was signed by President Donald Trump banning the protest activity.

In a post on X Tuesday, Bondi said 87 more arrests were made Monday in D.C., bringing the total to 1,094 since Trump’s federal crackdown began. She also reported the seizure of four illegal firearms and noted there have been no carjackings in the past week.

"We also arrested another Tren de Aragua gang member and a man caught burning our American flag in Lafayette Park," Bondi said.

The update comes as D.C.’s 12-day homicide-free streak ended early Tuesday with a deadly shooting in Southeast. Trump’s federal involvement began August 11, followed by the arrival of National Guard troops on August 12.

