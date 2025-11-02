5 people shot in Northeast D.C.; police searching for gold sedan

article

The Brief Five adults were shot early Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Bladensburg Road NE. All victims — three men and two women — were conscious and breathing when taken to hospitals. Police are searching for a gold sedan seen driving away from the scene.



The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured five people early Sunday morning in Northeast Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Police said officers from the Fifth District responded around 1:48 a.m. to the 2300 block of Bladensburg Road, NE, for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found three adult men and two adult women suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported all five victims to nearby hospitals, where they were listed as conscious and breathing.

The shooting occurred outdoors, and investigators believe a gold sedan was seen driving away from the scene shortly after the shooting.

Detectives from MPD’s Fifth District are handling the case and working to determine what led up to the shooting incident.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or submit anonymous tips via the TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.