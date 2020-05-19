First Virginia case of MIS-C associated with COVID-19 confirmed by health officials

Fairfax health officials confirmed on Tuesday the first Virginia case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

According to officials, the child was hospitalized on May 5. They have since been discharged and they are now recovering at home.

Health officials said in a news release that MIS-C, which was previously called "Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome," is a new health condition associated with COVID-19.

The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April, according to the release. The first U.S. cases were reported in New York City in early May.

Officials say: "MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet."

