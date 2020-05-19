15-year-old Maryland girl dies from complications of coronavirus

The state of Maryland has recently lost its youngest confirmed coronavirus victim, officials announced Tuesday.

Dar'yana Dyson, 15, died on Saturday at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore where she was receiving treatment.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Dyson's mother posted a flyer on social media about a vigil the family will hold for the teen Wednesday.

According to Baltimore County officials, Dyson had symptoms of the rare inflammatory illness, known as Kawasaki disease, which has been linked to child COVID-19 patients.

This news comes as Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. combined have now topped 81,000 thousand COVID-19 cases with more than half of those in Maryland.

Click here to sign up for emails from FOX 5